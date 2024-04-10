RR vs GT Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(wk/c), Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

GT: Shubman Gill(c), Kane Williamson, BR Sharath(wk), Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan and Gujarat have played 5 IPL matches so far. RR have won only 1 of those and GT 4.

Match Preview

RR: The Royals are on a roll, boasting an unbeaten record so far. Their batting lineup, led by the destructive Jos Buttler and the consistent Sanju Samson, is in top form. Their bowling attack, with the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal and the pace of Trent Boult, is a well-rounded unit.

GT: The Titans, despite a recent loss, will be keen to bounce back and assert their championship credentials. Their batting relies heavily on the young Shubman Gill and the explosive David Miller. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by the world-class Rashid Khan and the fiery mohit Sharma, is a force to be reckoned with.

The Jaipur pitch helps bowlers. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is big, and it is rare to have high scores here. Teams often bowl first to use the early advantage for fast bowlers. Spinners also play a key role later as the boundaries are big.

The Verdict: An Unforgettable Match on the Cards!

This match promises to be a spectacle. RR's in-form batting lineup will face a stern test against GT's experienced bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the pitch conditions and executes their strategies with precision will climb to the top of the IPL table.

