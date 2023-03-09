From Assistant Director to Bollywood Icon: Satish Kaushik's Incredible Journey

Pratidin Bureau
Satish Kaushik is an Indian film director, producer, and actor. He was born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana, India.
Kaushik started his career in the film industry as an assistant director to Shekhar Kapur on the film "Masoom" in 1983.
He made his directorial debut with the film "Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja" in 1993. later he directed several successful films, including "Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain", "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", and "Tere Naam".
Apart from directing films, Kaushik is also known for his acting roles in films such as "Mr. India", "Ram Lakhan", and "Saajan Chale Sasural".
In addition to his work in films, Kaushik has also written several plays and acted in theatre productions.
He has won several awards for his work, including the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi for "Sajan Chale Sasural" and the Zee Cine Award for Best Director for "Tere Naam".
Kaushik has also been actively involved in social causes and has supported various initiatives related to education and health.
Satish Kaushik died at the age of 66 in Gurugram on March 8