Seven Wonders Of India-Places to Visit

Pratidin Bureau
Located in Agra, the Taj Mahal is perhaps the most famous monument in India. Built in the 17th century, this white marble mausoleum is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a symbol of love.
Built in the 17th century, the Red Fort in Delhi was once the residence of the Mughal emperors. Today, it is a popular tourist attraction and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Located in Hyderabad, the Charminar is a monument and mosque that was built in the 16th century. It is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.
The Qutub Minar in Delhi is a tower built in the 12th century. It is the tallest brick minaret in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Located in Jaipur, the Hawa Mahal is a palace built in the 18th century. Its unique architecture includes numerous windows and screens that allow cool breezes to pass through.
The Ajanta and Ellora Caves in Maharashtra are a series of rock-cut temples and caves that date back to the 2nd century BCE. They are a UNESCO World Heritage site and contain some of the oldest surviving examples of Indian art.
The Konark Sun Temple in Odisha was built in the 13th century and is dedicated to the Hindu god Surya. It is known for its intricate carvings and is a UNESCO World Heritage site.