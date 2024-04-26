Shah Rukh Khan to Aamir Khan, Sonakshi Sinha: Celebs Spread Cheer on Eid

Pratidin Bureau

Shah Rukh Khan was joined by AbRam as he greeted fans outside Mannat.

Celebs Eid | Image: Google

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Pataudi and Taimur celebrate the festival together.

Sonakhi Sinha looks regal in her Eid-special look

Huma Qureshi shared a glimpse of her festive look while wishing her fans.

A peek into Soha Ali Khan's Eid celebrations.

Aamir Khan and his sons, Junaid and Azad, greeted the paps and distributed sweets.

Take a look at Aamna Sharif's Eid celebration

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar had completed their Umrah with their son Zehaan during Ramzan.

