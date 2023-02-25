Shahid Kapoor Birthday: 7 Lesser-known Facts About The Bollywood Actor

Pratidin Bureau
Before he entered the film industry, Shahid Kapoor was a trained dancer. He has been a background dancer in several Bollywood films and has also participated in dance reality shows.
Shahid Kapoor was a part of Shiamak Davar's dance troupe before he made his debut as an actor.
Before he became an actor, Shahid Kapoor was a student of renowned filmmaker Mira Nair. He had enrolled in her acting workshop in New York.
Shahid Kapoor was rejected by several directors before he got his big break in the film Ishq Vishk. He was rejected by Mahesh Bhatt for the film Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and by Subhash Ghai for the film Taal.
Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian and has been one for many years. He has also been a part of PETA's campaigns promoting vegetarianism.
Shahid Kapoor is a big fan of motorcycles and has a collection of bikes. He has also been associated with several motorcycle brands as a brand ambassador.
Shahid Kapoor is a proud father to two kids, Misha and Zain, and often shares pictures of them on social media. He is known to be a hands-on dad and is often spotted spending time with his children.