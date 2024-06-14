Shikhar Dhawan to Yuvraj 5 cricketers who have acted in films

Pratidin Bureau
Made his acting debut in the film "Double XL". Played a cameo role, showcasing his versatility beyond cricket. His appearance was a pleasant surprise for fans.
Made cameo appearances in Bollywood films like "Iqbal", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Dillagi", "Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii" & "83" . Played himself, adding authenticity to cricket-themed movies. His screen presence is as impactful as his cricketing career.
Starred in the Bollywood romantic comedy "UnIndian" (2015). Played the lead role opposite Tannishtha Chatterjee. Won hearts with his charming performance.
Acted in the film "Khel" alongside Sunil Shetty and Sunny Deol. Played a significant role, showcasing his acting talent. Transitioned smoothly from cricket to the silver screen.
Yuvraj Singh, known for his flamboyant style on the field, made his acting debut in a Punjabi movie, "Mehndi Shagna Di." While a cameo, it gave fans a glimpse of his personality beyond the cricket pitch.