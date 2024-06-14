Shikhar Dhawan to Yuvraj 5 cricketers who have acted in films

Pratidin Bureau

1. Shikhar Dhawan

Made his acting debut in the film "Double XL". Played a cameo role, showcasing his versatility beyond cricket. His appearance was a pleasant surprise for fans.

Shikhar Dhawan | Image: Google

2. Kapil Dev

Made cameo appearances in Bollywood films like "Iqbal", "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", "Dillagi", "Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii" & "83" . Played himself, adding authenticity to cricket-themed movies. His screen presence is as impactful as his cricketing career.

Kapil Dev | Image: Google

3. Brett Lee

Starred in the Bollywood romantic comedy "UnIndian" (2015). Played the lead role opposite Tannishtha Chatterjee. Won hearts with his charming performance.

Brett Lee | Image: Google

4. Ajay Jadeja

Acted in the film "Khel" alongside Sunil Shetty and Sunny Deol. Played a significant role, showcasing his acting talent. Transitioned smoothly from cricket to the silver screen.

Ajay Jadeja | Image: Google

5. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, known for his flamboyant style on the field, made his acting debut in a Punjabi movie, "Mehndi Shagna Di." While a cameo, it gave fans a glimpse of his personality beyond the cricket pitch.

Yuvraj Singh | Image: Google