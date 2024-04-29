Shoaib Malik celebrates Eid with Sana Javed

Pratidin Bureau

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik celebrated Eid with his wife Sana Javed

Both Shoaib and Sana posted pictures on their social media handles to wish their fans

Earlier on Wednesday, among Pakistan cricketers, Babar Azam also celebrated Eid with his family and loved ones

As far Shoaib and Sana are concerned, they announced their marriage earlier thiss year in January

Recently, Sana also supported her husband while he played for Karachi Kings in PSL 2024

2 weeks ago, Sana celebrated her birthday with Shoaib Malik and her joy knew no bounds

Sana wrote, "Just the two of us. Thank you for the lovely birthday husband"

Both Sana and Shoaib have been active on social media and posted pictures regularly since their wedding

