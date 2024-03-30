Shows That Became Hits Globally

Pratidin Bureau

Game of Thrones

Based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels, this epic fantasy series captivated audiences worldwide with its intricate plot, complex characters, and stunning visuals.

Breaking Bad

This critically acclaimed drama series followed the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, into a methamphetamine manufacturing drug lord.

Stranger Things

Set in the 1980s, this science fiction-horror series created by the Duffer Brothers became a cultural phenomenon with its nostalgic references, supernatural mysteries, and memorable characters.

Friends

Despite ending its original run in 2004, this sitcom about a group of friends living in New York City continues to be immensely popular worldwide through syndication and streaming platforms.

The Office (U.S.)

A mockumentary sitcom that depicts the everyday lives of office employees working at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, this adaptation of the British series gained widespread acclaim and a large international following.

The Crown

This historical drama series chronicles the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel)

Originally a Spanish series, Money Heist gained international fame after being picked up by Netflix.

Narcos

This crime drama series, also distributed by Netflix, tells the story of the rise and fall of drug cartels in Colombia.

The Mandalorian

Set in the Star Wars universe, this space Western series follows the adventures of a lone bounty hunter known as the Mandalorian.

Sherlock

This modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories gained a large international following for its clever writing, brilliant performances by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, and innovative storytelling techniques.

