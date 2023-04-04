Significance of Artemis II Moon Mission

Pratidin Time
Apollo 11 was launched from Cape Kennedy in 1969, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin into an initial Earth orbit of 114 by 116 miles to place the first human step on the moon.
Apollo 17 was the sixth and final Apollo mission to land on the Moon launched five decades ago.
Four astronauts including a woman and a person of colour will be the first humans to return to the moon after five decades.
A 47-year-old US Navy pilot, Reid Wiseman, will be going in the mission as a commander in Artemis II mission.
To create history, a person of color US Navy test pilot Victor Glover will going on the Artemis II mission as a pilot.
Christina Koch will also create history by becoming the first woman to go on the mission. She will be going as mission specialist of Artemis II.
A former Canadian fighter pilot Jeremy Hansen will be flying in space for the first time as mission specialist.
Artemis II is the first moon mission to be launched after 50 years in November 2024. Space enthusiasts will be eagerly waiting for the day next year.