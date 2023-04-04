Significance of Artemis II Moon Mission

Pratidin Time

Mission Apollo 11: July 20, 1969

Apollo 11 was launched from Cape Kennedy in 1969, carrying Commander Neil Armstrong, Command Module Pilot Michael Collins and Lunar Module Pilot Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin into an initial Earth orbit of 114 by 116 miles to place the first human step on the moon.

Apollo 11 | NASA

Apollo 17: December 7, 1972

Apollo 17 was the sixth and final Apollo mission to land on the Moon launched five decades ago.  

Apollo 17 | NASA

Artemis II Crew

Four astronauts including a woman and a person of colour will be the first humans to return to the moon after five decades.

Artemis-II Astronauts | NASA

Reid Wiseman

A 47-year-old US Navy pilot, Reid Wiseman, will be going in the mission as a commander in Artemis II mission.

Reid Wiseman | NASA

Victor Glover

To create history, a person of color US Navy test pilot Victor Glover will going on the Artemis II mission as a pilot.

Victor Glover | NASA

Christina Koch

Christina Koch will also create history by becoming the first woman to go on the mission. She will be going as mission specialist of Artemis II.

Christina Koch | NASA

Jeremy Hansen

A former Canadian fighter pilot Jeremy Hansen will be flying in space for the first time as mission specialist.

Jeremy Hansen | NASA

Artemis II Moon Mission

Artemis II is the first moon mission to be launched after 50 years in November 2024. Space enthusiasts will be eagerly waiting for the day next year.

Artemis II