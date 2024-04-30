Sirf ek bandaa kaafi hai movie review a film inspired by the high profile conviction of asaram bapu.

Pratidin Bureau
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai (Only One Man Is Enough), a film inspired by the real-life conviction of Asaram Bapu, a controversial godman, promises a hard-hitting courtroom drama. But does it live up to the hype? Here's a breakdown of the film's highs and lows
The film tackles a sensitive issue – the exploitation of faith and power dynamics within religious institutions. This inherent weight adds a layer of gravity to the narrative.
The ever-reliable Manoj Bajpayee delivers a powerful performance as the spirited lawyer fighting for justice. He carries the film with his courtroom presence and emotional conviction.
While inspired by a true story, the film takes creative liberties with characters and events. This might raise questions about accuracy for those familiar with the real-life case.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has its moments – strong performances, a thought-provoking theme. However, the courtroom drama might feel formulaic at times, and the overall execution might not be as impactful as it aspires to be.
Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is a watchable film with a relevant message. Manoj Bajpayee's performance elevates the narrative. However, those seeking a nuanced exploration of the case or a groundbreaking courtroom drama might be left wanting.