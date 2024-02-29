Six foods that increase fertility

Pratidin Bureau
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA, which have been linked to improved sperm quality and ovulation regularity. Examples include salmon, sardines, mackerel, and tuna (choose low-mercury varieties).
Packed with folic acid, crucial for healthy cell growth and development, including fetal development. Examples include spinach, kale, broccoli, and Brussels sprouts.
Provide sustained energy, fiber, and various vitamins and minerals, including B vitamins and zinc, which may benefit both male and female fertility. Examples include brown rice, quinoa, oats, and whole-wheat bread.
Offer antioxidants and essential vitamins, including vitamin C, which may improve sperm quality and egg health. Examples include oranges, berries, grapefruits, and kiwis.
Sources like nuts, seeds, and avocados provide essential fats, including monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which may contribute to hormonal balance and sperm health. Examples include walnuts, almonds, flaxseeds, and avocado.
While not suitable for everyone, full-fat dairy products like milk, yogurt, and cheese may offer vitamin D, calcium, and other nutrients potentially linked to improved ovulation and sperm quality. Opt for low-fat options if full-fat dairy doesn't agree with you.