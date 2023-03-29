Some IPL Records To Look Back On Before New Season Kicks Off

Pratidin Time
Since the start of the IPL, Virat Kohli has amassed 6,624 in 215 innings at an average of 36.19. Kohli has five centuries and 44 fifties to his name.
Dwayne Bravo has the most wickets in the IPL with 183 dismissals in 161 matches. Bravo has bowled 519.5 overs and has an economy of 8.38.
RCB's 263/5 is the most runs scored by a team in an innings in the IPL. The score was achieved in April 2013.
RCB unfortunately also holds this record. In April 2017, the team was bundled out for 49 runs against KKR, the lowest total in the IPL.
In May 2017, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Daredevils by a margin of 146 runs, the biggest margin of victory in the IPL.
In April 2013, Chris Gayle scored 175 runs in just 66 balls, the highest individual total. His innings included 17 sixes and 13 fours. Incidentally, Gayle also holds the record for most sixes hit in the IPL at 357.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played a total of 234 matches in the IPL, the most by any player, unsurprisingly.
In 234 matches behind the wicket, MS Dhoni has amassed 170 dismisses, the most in the IPL. This includes 131 catches and 39 stumpings.
A brilliant fielder, Suresh Raina holds the record for most catches in the IPL with 109 in 205 matches.