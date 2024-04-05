SRH vs CSK Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau

SRH vs CSK Matches Played: 24

Image: Google

SRH Wins: 10

Image: Google

CSK Wins: 14

Image: Google

SRH: SRH boasts a powerful batting lineup with Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head at the forefront. However, their bowling attack can be shaky at times.

Image: Google

CSK: CSK is known for its experience and strategic. They have a well-balanced unit with a potent bowling attack featuring Chahar and Pathirana.

Image: Google

Who will win?

This match is too close to call! SRH's batting firepower can create havoc, but CSK's experience and bowling depth shouldn't be underestimated.

Image: Google

Fantasy XI Prediction

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK), Abhishek Sharma (SRH), Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)

Image: Google

Fantasy XI Prediction

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Deepak Chahar (CSK), T Natarajan (SRH) (if playing)

Image: Google

Fantasy XI Prediction

All-rounders: Aiden Markram (SRH) and Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)

Image: Google

The pitch at Hyderabad offers a good balance between batting and bowling. Expect a high-scoring game if the openers get going.

Image: Google

These are just predictions. Stay tuned for final lineups, weather updates, and expert opinions to optimize your fantasy team.

Image: Google