SRH vs LSG Probable Playing XI, Head-to-Head Stats

Pratidin Bureau

Probable Playing XIs (subject to change)

SRH: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins (c), Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

LSG: KL Rahul (c and wk), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.

Hyderabad and Lucknow have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won all 3 as Hyderabad are yet to win any game against their North Indian rivals.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad helps batters. It offers flat and hard tracks with even bounce.

Fantasy Pointers

SRH Batsmen: Travis Head for his explosive opening knocks, Heinrich Klaasen for his big-hitting prowess.

Fantasy Pointers

SRH Bowlers: T Natarajan for his express pace, Pat Cummins for his experience and captaincy

Fantasy Pointers

LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul for his consistent opening performance, Marcus Stoinis for his explosive batting.

Fantasy Pointers

LSG Bowlers: Yash Thakur for his express pace, Ravi Bishnoi for his wicket-taking spin.

A Do-or-Die Encounter Unfolds!

This match promises to be a high-scoring thriller. SRH's batting firepower will be challenged by LSG's potent bowling attack. The team that adapts better to the batting-friendly conditions and handles pressure more effectively will have a significant advantage.

