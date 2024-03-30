Strongest And Most Expensive Players In IPL 2024

Pratidin Bureau

Mitchell Starc (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 24.75 crore

The Australian speedster is the most expensive player in IPL history.

Pat Cummins (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - Rs 20.50 crore

Another Australian pace bowler, Pat Cummins, was not far behind Starc in the auction.

Daryl Mitchell (Chennai Super Kings) - Rs 14 crore

The New Zealand batsman, known for his big-hitting abilities, was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore.

Harshal Patel (Punjab Kings) - Rs 11.75 crore

The Indian medium-pacer, Harshal Patel, found a new home with Punjab Kings for Rs 11.75 crore.

Alzarri Joseph (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - Rs 11.50 crore

The West Indies fast bowler, Alzarri Joseph, was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 11.50 crore.

Spencer Johnson (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 crore

The young South African all-rounder, Spencer Johnson, was picked up by Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore.

