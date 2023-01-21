10 Quotes by Subash Chandra Bose to Inspire Your Fight for Freedom

Pratidin Bureau
"Give me blood and I shall give you freedom."
"Freedom is not given, it is taken."
"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."
"It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom."
"The nation which forgets its defenders will itself be forgotten."
"I am the one who has been appointed by destiny to raise the flag of freedom in this country."
"It is not necessary to wait for the ultimate victory before starting to enjoy freedom."
"It is not power that corrupts but fear. Fear of losing power corrupts those who wield it and fear of the scourge of power corrupts those who are subject to it."
"Victory and defeat are a part of war, but the true victory is to rise after a defeat."
"The difference between slavery and freedom is not the difference between night and day, it is the difference between life and death."