Suhana-Aryan to Kareena-Karisma, Bollywood's famous siblings

Pratidin Bureau
While Suhana Khan is an actor, her brother Aryan Khan has forayed into direction.
The Kapoor sisters - Kareena and Karisma, continue to dominate the screen with their presence.
Actor Sara Ali Khan's 'Iggy' or Ibrahim Ali Khan recently assisted Karan Johar in a film.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi recently made her acting debut with The Archies.
Actor Shahid Kapoor and brother Ishaan Khatter are one of the coolest sibling duos of Bollywood.
Actor Arjun Kapoor has often described sister Anshula as one of his biggest strengths in life.
Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana are both known for their versatility in Bollywood.