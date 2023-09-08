Suneil Shetty - Biography, Net Worth, Family, Salary, Cars

Pratidin Bureau
Suniel Shetty (born Sunil V. Shetty; 11 August 1961) is an Indian actor, film producer, television personality and entrepreneur who is predominantly active in Hindi films In a career spanning almost 30 years, he has acted in over 100 films.
He is married to Mana Shetty and has two children, Athiya Shetty, a girl, and Ahan Shetty, a boy. Sibling- Sujata Shetty (elder sister) ,father- Late Veerapa shetty.
According to our source, Sunil Shetty is thought to have a net worth of $15 million, which is equal to 125 Crore Indian Rupee, or 125 Crore INR.
The Hera Pheri actor lives a luxurious life and owns some of the most expensive cars. Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes Benz GLS 350D, BMW X5, Jaguar XF and Jeep Wrangler
2 crore plus monthly.