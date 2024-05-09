Sunny Deol Juhu villa controversy: A closer look at Gadar 2 actor's wealth

Pratidin Bureau
Sunny Deol's villa, which houses Sunny Super Sound preview and post-production theatre, went up for auction by BoB. However, the bank later withdrew it.
The property up for auction is the illustrious 'Sunny Villa,' situated on Gandhigram Road in the upscale Juhu area. In addition to this, the surrounding land is also slated for auction to recover the outstanding dues.
When Sunny Deol contested the elections in 2019, he gave an affidavit to the Election Commission, in which full details of the property were given.
According to the affidavit, the actor has Movable assets(60.46 crores) Bank Deposit - Rs 9.36 lakh Investment - Rs 1.43 crore Vehicles - Rs 1.69 crore.
Sunny Deol's total assets were 87 crore 18 lakh. His movable assets were state to be Rs 60 crore 46 lakh. His fixed assets were Rs 21 crore.
As per reports, the total net worth of Sunny Deol is estimated to be in the range of 12-16 Million USD, which in Indian currency is close to Rs 120 Crore.
The Gadar 2 actor owns a retreat in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.