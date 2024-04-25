Sunny Leone explains the secret to being the 'best mother' to her 3 kids

Pratidin Bureau
Sunny Leone Turns 42
Sunny, Who is a mother of three kids - daughter Nisha and sons Asher and Noah, is married to Daniel Weber.
Sunny is a devoted mother and eaelier told, "I look at all three of them and am completely, utterly in love with them"
Sunny adopted Nisha in 2017 from Latur and welcome sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy in 2018.
On adopting Nisha, Sunny had earlier said, "The moment we got the picture (of Nisha); I was so excited, happy, emotional and so many different feelings."
While Sunny does not pay attention to trolls, she has said in an interview that Daniel gets upset when someone is mean about their daughter Nisha.
Sunny believes that she is "the best mother I can be if I am working and spending time with them. I love my job."
Sunny had spoken about having three children in two years and that she never planned it. She said that it was God's plan and that is has worked out for the best.