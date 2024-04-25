Take a look at Virat Kohli's affairs before Anushka Sharma

Pratidin Bureau

Sarah Jane Dias

Kohli's name was first associated with the 2007 Miss India Sarah-Jane Dias. Kohli then started coming into the limelight and had also made his debute for the senior team India after becoming the Under-19 World Cup winning captain in 2008.

Virat Kohli's affairs | Image: Google

Tamannaah Bhatia

One of the most interesting dating rumour that become news was of Virat Kohli and Tamannah Bhatia.

Sanjjanaa Galrani

When Virat Kohli joined Vijay Mallya's team Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL after the 2011 World Cup victory, he had become the "Most Eligible Bachelor" of Team India at that time.

Izabelle Leite

According to reports, Virat Kohli and Izabelle dated each other for two years from 2012 to 2014.

Sakshi Agarwal

This Indian actress, who primarily works for the Tamil fimls industry, was reportedly the first girlfriend to have been associate with Virat Kohli.

