Teams to play most IPL finals

Pratidin Bureau
CSK holds the record for the most appearances in IPL finals, having reached the championship match a staggering 10 times.
Mumbai Indians is another powerhouse team in the IPL, having reached the final six times.
Despite being a strong team with some of the biggest names in cricket, RCB is yet to win their first IPL title. They have reached the final three times
KKR has won the IPL title twice, in 2012 and 2014, under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.
Gujarat Titans is a relatively new team, having entered the IPL in 2022. However, they made a remarkable debut season by winning the IPL title in their first year.
SRH won the IPL title in 2016 under the captaincy of David Warner. They are known for their bowling attack
Deccan Chargers is the only defunct team to have won the IPL title. They achieved this feat in 2009, which was the only IPL season played outside of India.