Teams with most runs in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Interestingly, SRH holds the record for the highest score in IPL history at a whopping 287/3 against RCB in 2024! They've shown some serious batting power in recent seasons.

Teams with most runs in IPL | Image: Google

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

KKR isn't far behind with an impressive 272/7 against DC in 2024. They've always been known for their explosive batting lineups.

Teams with most runs in IPL | Image: Google

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB might not have clinched the championship yet, but they hold the record for the highest score in a losing cause at 262 against SRH this year. They are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to scoring big.

Teams with most runs in IPL | Image: Google

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

PBKS chased down a massive target of 262 set by KKR in 2024, showcasing their ability to chase down big totals.

Teams with most runs in IPL | Image: Google

Delhi Capitals (DC)

DC isn't far behind with a score of 257/4 against MI in 2024. They've got a well-balanced team with strong batting firepower.

Teams with most runs in IPL | Image: Google

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Although a new team, LSG has shown glimpses of batting brilliance with a score of 257/5 against PBKS last season (2023). They are definitely a team to watch out for in the future.

Teams with most runs in IPL | Image: Google