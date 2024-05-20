Teams with most runs in IPL history

Pratidin Bureau
Interestingly, SRH holds the record for the highest score in IPL history at a whopping 287/3 against RCB in 2024! They've shown some serious batting power in recent seasons.
KKR isn't far behind with an impressive 272/7 against DC in 2024. They've always been known for their explosive batting lineups.
RCB might not have clinched the championship yet, but they hold the record for the highest score in a losing cause at 262 against SRH this year. They are a force to be reckoned with when it comes to scoring big.
PBKS chased down a massive target of 262 set by KKR in 2024, showcasing their ability to chase down big totals.
DC isn't far behind with a score of 257/4 against MI in 2024. They've got a well-balanced team with strong batting firepower.
Although a new team, LSG has shown glimpses of batting brilliance with a score of 257/5 against PBKS last season (2023). They are definitely a team to watch out for in the future.