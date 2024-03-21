The luxurious mansions of mumbais billionaires

Pratidin Bureau
Undoubtedly the most iconic mansion on this list, Antilia is owned by India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries. This 27-story architectural marvel, designed by architects Perkins and Will, is estimated to cost a staggering $1 billion.
Located in the Malabar Hill area, Jatia House is a colonial-style bungalow owned by Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. It is estimated to be one of the most expensive bungalows in Mumbai.
The residence of Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal, The estimated value of this mansion is around Rs 450 crore.
Located in Malabar Hill, Lincoln House is a beautiful colonial-era bungalow owned by Cyrus Poonawalla, chairman of the Poonawalla Group. While the exact value is unknown, it is considered to be one of the most prestigious addresses in Mumbai.
Mannat is the iconic residence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, located in Bandra. The estimated value of Mannat is around Rs 100 crore.
Jalsa is the residence of another Bollywood legend, Amitabh Bachchan. Located in Juhu. The estimated value of Jalsa is around Rs 100 crore.