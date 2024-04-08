Today's IPL Match: CSK vs KKR; who’ll win the match?
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will clash on April 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, also known as Chepauk Stadium, in Chennai.
CSK have played 4 matches so far and won 2 of those. Chennai, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, won their first 2 matches
Kolkata, on the other hand, have won all three matches they have played so far.
Chennai and Kolkata have played 29 IPL matches so far. CSK have won 18 of those and KKR 10. One match did not produce any results.
MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch will give bowlers and batters equal chances। But it's usually dry, which helps spinners। It slows down later in the game, making batting harder in the second innings।
When the match starts, Chennai will have a temperature of approximately 31 degrees Celsius। It will stay nearly the same throughout the game। Rains are unlikely; humidity will rise to 83%। AccuWeather predicts that the air quality will persist।
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53% chance that CSK will beat Kolkata in their fifth match and grab their first points.