Today's IPL Match: CSK vs LSG; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau

Having won 3 out of 6 matches, LSG are at number the 5th slot while CSK have won 4 of their 6 matches, and are 3rd in the points table.

Image: Google

Lucknow and Chennai have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. Chennai have won 1, Lucknow 1 and 1 match did not produce any results.

Image: Google

Fantasy Pointers

CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad for his consistent opening heroics, Ravindra Jadeja (must-have) for his all-round value, Mustafizur Rahman (consider for his wicket-taking potential on a batting-friendly pitch). MS Dhoni for his experience and finishing prowess)

Image: Google

Fantasy Pointers

LSG: KL Rahul for his captaincy and explosive batting, Deepak Hooda for his middle-order power-hitting, Ravi Bishnoi (must-have) for his wicket-taking spin. Krishnappa Gowtham for his all-round abilities if he plays)

Image: Google

Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium has a balanced pitch. It hosted 3 IPL 2024 games so far. LSG won the toss on all three occasions and decided to bat first. They won the first 2 matches and lost the 3rd against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Image: Google

In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees, but the real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity in Lucknow will be around 22%. There is no chance of rain.

Image: Google

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG in their 7th match.

Image: Google