Today's IPL Match: CSK vs LSG; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
Having won 3 out of 6 matches, LSG are at number the 5th slot while CSK have won 4 of their 6 matches, and are 3rd in the points table.
Lucknow and Chennai have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. Chennai have won 1, Lucknow 1 and 1 match did not produce any results.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad for his consistent opening heroics, Ravindra Jadeja (must-have) for his all-round value, Mustafizur Rahman (consider for his wicket-taking potential on a batting-friendly pitch). MS Dhoni for his experience and finishing prowess)
LSG: KL Rahul for his captaincy and explosive batting, Deepak Hooda for his middle-order power-hitting, Ravi Bishnoi (must-have) for his wicket-taking spin. Krishnappa Gowtham for his all-round abilities if he plays)
Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium has a balanced pitch. It hosted 3 IPL 2024 games so far. LSG won the toss on all three occasions and decided to bat first. They won the first 2 matches and lost the 3rd against Delhi Capitals (DC).
In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees, but the real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity in Lucknow will be around 22%. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG in their 7th match.