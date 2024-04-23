Today's IPL Match: CSK vs LSG; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
Having won 4 out of 7 matches, CSK are at number 4 on the points table, though it lost 3 out of its last 5 matches.
Chennai and Lucknow have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. CSK have won 1 and LSG 2 while 1 match did not produce any results.
CSK Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad for his consistent opening heroics, Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round value.
CSK Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman for his wicket-taking potential on a batting-friendly pitch. Matheesha Pathirana for his pace and experience.
LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul for his captaincy and explosive batting, Deepak Hooda for his middle-order power-hitting.
LSG Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi for his wicket-taking spin, Consider Krishnappa Gowtham for his all-round abilities if he plays.
The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch generally favours batters, but spinners should also get enough off it. So, it may not produce high-scoring games all the time.
In the evening, the temperature in Chennai will be around 30 degrees. However, the real feel will be 36 degrees. The humidity will be around 80%. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Chennai will beat LSG in their 8th match.