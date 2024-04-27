Today's IPL Match: DC vs MI; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau

DC, having won 4 out of 9 matches, are placed at number 6 on the points table, while Mumbai Indians are placed at number 8 after winning 3 of their 8 matches.

Delhi and Mumbai have clashed 34 times in the IPL so far. DC have won 15 and MI 19.

Fantasy Pointers

DC Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw for his consistent opening knocks, Rishabh Pant for his explosive batting and wicket-keeping skills.

Fantasy Pointers

DC Bowlers: Axar Patel for his all-round abilities, Anrich Nortje for his express pace.

Fantasy Pointers

MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Suryakumar Yadav for his big-hitting prowess.

Fantasy Pointers

MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.

Arun Jaitley Stadium has hosted only 2 IPL game this year so far. In total, 909 runs were scored in 79.1 overs. The pitch is expected to offer similar advantages to batters. Expect big scores.

In the afternoon, the temperature in Delhi will be around 38 degrees. However, the real feel will be 40 degrees. The humidity will be around 16%. There is no chance of rain.

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 59% chance that Mumbai will beat DC in their 9th match.

