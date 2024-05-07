Today's IPL Match: DC vs RR; who’ll win the match?

DC have won 5 out of 11 matches this season and are placed in 6th position on the points table. On the other hand RR have won 8 of their ten matches and are in the 2nd spot on the points table.

Delhi and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. DC has won 13 and Rajasthan 15.

Fantasy XI Prediction

DC Batsmen: Jake Fraser-McGurk for his aggressive opening knocks. Rishabh Pant for his wicket-keeping and batting skills.

Fantasy XI Prediction

DC Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed for his express pace, Axar Patel for his all-round abilities.

Fantasy XI Prediction

RR Batsmen: Jos Buttler for his destructive opening pyrotechnics, Riyan Parag for his anchoring role in the middle order.

Fantasy XI Prediction

RR Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal for his wicket-taking prowess, Avesh Khan for his express pace.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has short boundaries. The pitch offers a lot of scoring opportunities to the batters.

In the evening, the temperature will be around 33 degrees in New Delhi, with a natural feel of 32 degrees. The humidity will be around 18%. There is no chance of rain.

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that Rajasthan will beat Delhi in their 11th match.

