Today's IPL Match: DC vs SRH; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
DC, having won 3 out of 7 matches, are at number 6 on the points table at the moment. SRH, on the other hand, have won 4 of their 6 matches and are sitting at number 4.
In their IPL history, Delhi and Hyderabad have faced each other in 23 matches. Delhi has emerged victorious 11 times, while SRH has won 12 matches.
DC: Prithvi Shaw for his explosive opening starts, Rishabh Pant for his all-around abilities, Mukesh Kumar for his wicket-taking potential. Axar Patel for his all-round skills if he plays.
SRH: Abhishek Sharma for his consistent batting, Pat Cummins for his experience and captaincy, Umran Malik (must-have) for his express pace, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (must-have) for his swing bowling expertise.
The pitches at Arun Jaitley Stadium, once known for being slow and low, underwent transformation ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. They are now more batter-friendly and have witnessed several high-scoring games.
During the evening, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius, with a real feel of 27 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be approximately 27%, and there is no chance of rain.
According to Google's win probability, Hyderabad has a 54% chance of beating DC in their 7th match.