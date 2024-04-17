Today's IPL Match: GT vs DC; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
Having won 3 out of 6 matches, GT are at number 6 on the points table. DC have won 2 of their 6 matches and are at number 9.
Gujarat and Delhi have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. GT have won 2 matches while DC have won 1.
GT: Shubman Gill for his opening heroics, David Miller for his high-risk, high-reward batting, Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking spin. Mohit Sharma for his pace and swing, especially at home
DC: David Warner for his explosive batting at the top, Prithvi Shaw for his early onslaught, Axar Patel for his all-round value. Consider Kuldeep Yadav if he plays and spins a web
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad is expected to give equal assistance to batters and bowlers. It has a slow pitch. It features two types of pitch: black and red.
Ahmedabad will remain “very warm with hazy sunshine" on April 17, as per AccuWeather. In the evening, the temperature will be around 35 degrees, but the real feel will be 34 degrees. The humidity will be around 22%. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55% chance that GT will beat Delhi in their 7th match.