Today's IPL Match: GT vs PBKS; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau

The reigning champions, GT, will be brimming with confidence after their opening victories.They will look to continue their dominance at their home ground, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Image: Google

After a stuttering start to the season, PBKS will be desperate to get their first win on the board. Their batting lineup, featuring the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow, needs to fire.

Image: Google

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known for being a slightly slow and spin-friendly wicket. Expect a good contest between bat and ball, with the team that handles spin bowling better likely to emerge victorious.

Image: Google

GT Fantasy Pointers : Shubman Gill, the young batting prodigy, and Rashid Khan, the world-class spinner, are valuable picks. David Miller's pace attack could be crucial.

Image: Google

PBKS Fantasy Pointers: Shikhar Dhawan for his experience and opening solidity, Liam Livingstone for his big-hitting abilities, and Kagiso Rabada for his pace and wicket-taking prowess.

Image: Google

The Verdict: A Bowling-Dominated Match Anticipated!

With a spin-friendly pitch, bowlers are expected to play a starring role in this encounter. GT, with their well-balanced attack, will be slightly favored. However, PBKS's batting firepower cannot be underestimated.

Image: Google