Today's IPL Match: KKR vs DC; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
KKR, having won 5 out of 8 matches, are at number 2 on the points table at the moment. On the other hand, Delhi have won 5 of their 10 matches and are sitting at number 5 on the points table.
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent leadership and batting.
KKR Bowlers: Mitchell Starc for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Varun Chakravarthy for his mystery spin.
DC Batsmen: Jake Fraser-McGurk for his aggressive opening knocks.
DC Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed for his express pace, Axar Patel for his all-round abilities.
Eden Gardens has been a great place for scoring in IPL 2024. Teams often hit 200 or more. However, these high scores have not been secure.
In the evening, the temperature will be around 30 degrees. However, the real feel will be 35 degrees. The humidity will be around 70%. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that KKR will beat Delhi in their 9th match.