Today's IPL Match: KKR vs RR; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
KKR, having won four out of five matches, are at number two on the points table at the moment. RR, on the other hand, have won five of their six matches and are sitting at number one. This match will decide if Rajasthan remain on top of the points table or lose to KKR.
Kolkata and Rajasthan have played 28 IPL matches against each other so far. KKR have won 14 matches while RR have won 13. One match produced no results.
KKR: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent batting, Andre Russell for his game-changing power hitting, Sunil Narine for his mystery spin. (Consider Venkatesh Iyer if he opens aggressively)
RR: Jos Buttler for his destructive opening pyrotechnics, Sanju Samson for his anchoring role in the middle order, Yuzvendra Chahal for his wicket-taking prowess. (Consider Riyan Parag for his all-round value if he bowls well)
A batter’s paradise, the Eden Gardens has always favoured the batting side. Pacers have taken 519 wickets here so far and spinners 390.
Kolkata will remain “very hot" on April 16, as per AccuWeather. In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees, but the real feel will be 35 degrees.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 53 per cent chance that KKR will beat Rajasthan in their sixth match.