Today's IPL Match: LSG vs DC; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
Lucknow, having won 3 out of 4 matches, are at number 3 at the moment. DC, on the other hand, have lost 4 of their 5 matches and are sitting at number 10.
Lucknow and Delhi have played three IPL matches so far. LSG have won all of those. Lucknow’s highest total against DC so far is 195, and Delhi’s highest score against LSG is 189.
The Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow is known to favour bowlers while batters do get some support at times. The nature of the pitch is not consistent and can only be judged on a given day.
In the evening, the temperature will go as high as 39 degrees and later cool down to 24 degrees. There is no chance of rain; the humidity will be around 28 per cent.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56 per cent chance that LSG will beat Delhi in their 5th match and move up the points table.
This match promises to be a nail-biter. LSG's in-form batting will be challenged by DC's bowling attack, which is looking to find its rhythm. The team that adapts better to the conditions and handles the pressure of the situation will have a significant advantage.