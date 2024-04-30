Today's IPL Match: LSG vs MI; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
LSG, having won 5 out of 9 matches, are currently at number 5 on the points table. On other hand Mumbai have won 3 of their 9 matches and are sitting at number 9 on the points table.
Lucknow and Mumbai have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won 3 and MI 1.
LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul for his consistent opening performance, Quinton de Kock for his explosive batting.
LSG Bowlers: Yash Thakur for his express pace, Ravi Bishnoi for his wicket-taking spin.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Suryakumar Yadav for his big-hitting prowess.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.
The pitch at Lucknow's Ekana Cricket Stadium typically results in lower scores in matches because it is slow. Spin bowlers do well here because the ball starts to turn and hold on the pitch as the match progresses.
In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees in Lucknow. However, the real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 13 per cent. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that MI will beat Lucknow in their 10 match.