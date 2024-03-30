Today's IPL Match: LSG vs PBKS; who’ll win?

Pratidin Bureau
The newly formed Lucknow side is yet to find its winning rhythm, losing their opening match against Rajasthan Royals.
Punjab Kings come into the match with a win and a loss, seeking consistency.
KL Rahul, the captain, and Marcus Stoinis, the all-rounder, are valuable picks. Look out for Ravi Bishnoi's spin magic if he plays.
Shikhar Dhawan's experience and Liam Livingstone's explosive batting can power PBKS. Kagiso Rabada's pace attack could be crucial.
Both teams have their strengths and weaknesses. LSG will aim to capitalize on their home support and bowling-friendly pitch. PBKS will be determined to prove their mettle.