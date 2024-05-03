Today's IPL Match: MI vs KKR; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
MI, having won 3 out of 10 matches, are currently at number 9 on the points table. On other hand KKR have won 6 of their 9 matches and are sitting at number 2 on the points table.
Mumbai and Kolkata have played 32 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 23 and KKR 9.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Tilak Varma for his big-hitting prowess.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.
KKR Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer for his consistent leadership and batting. Sunil Narine for his all-rounding abilities.
KKR Bowlers: Harshit Rana for his pace and wicket-taking abilities, Varun Chakravarthy for his mystery spin.
Pacers might find some help from the pitch due to slight seam movement. However, the Wankhede Stadium favours batters with its short square boundaries. The pitch is flat and offers good bounce and carry.
In the evening, Mumbai's temperature will be around 28 C. However, the real feel will be around 31 C. The humidity will be around 65%. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Mumbai will beat KKR in their 11th match.