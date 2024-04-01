Today's IPL Match: MI vs RR; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau

MI holds the upper hand, winning 15 out of their 28 encounters against RR.

However, RR emerged victorious in their last meeting in the 2023 season.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is known for its batting-friendly pitch. Expect a high-scoring encounter with big sixes galore.

After a disappointing start to the season, MI will be determined to bounce back with a win at their home ground.

Coming off a convincing victory, RR will look to maintain their winning streak and upset MI on their home turf.

Fantasy Pointers

MI: Hardik Pandya, the experienced captain, and Rohit Sharma, the explosive opener, are valuable picks. Jasprit Bumrah's pace attack is a must-have.

Fantasy Pointers

RR: Jos Buttler, the destructive batsman, and Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeper-batsman, are key picks. Yuzvendra Chahal's spin could be crucial.

The Verdict: A Close Contest Anticipated!

With both teams boasting strong batting lineups and potent bowling attacks, the outcome is unpredictable. The team that handles pressure better and capitalizes on crucial moments will emerge victorious

