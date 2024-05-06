Today's IPL Match: MI vs SRH; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
MI, having won 3 out of 11 matches, are at the bottom of the points table. On other hand SRH have won 6 of their 10 matches and are in the 4th position on the points table.
Mumbai and Hyderabad have played 22 IPL matches against each other so far. MI have won 12 and SRH 10.
MI Batsmen: Rohit Sharma for his experience, Tilak Varma for his big-hitting prowess.
MI Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah for his swing bowling expertise, Piyush Chawla for his wicket-taking spin.
SRH Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal for his consistent batting at the top, Travis Head for his explosive opening knocks.
SRH Bowlers: Pat Cummins for his experience and captaincy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar for his swing bowling expertise.
Wankhede is known for favouring batters. The pitch is typically flat and bouncy, making it easier for batters to hit their shots.
In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees in Mumbai. The real feel will be 35 degrees. The humidity will be around 76%. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 54% chance that Mumbai will beat Hyderabad in their 12th match.