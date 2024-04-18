Today's IPL Match: PBKS vs MI; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
PBKS, having won two out of six matches, are at number eight on the points table at the moment. MI, on the other hand, have also won two of their six matches and are sitting at number nine.
Punjab and Mumbai have played 31 IPL matches against each other so far. PBKS have won 15 matches while MI have won 16.
PBKS: Ashutosh Sharma for his consistent opening runs, Shikhar Dhawan for his experience, Arshdeep Singh for his wicket-taking potential. Consider Liam Livingstone for his explosive batting in the middle order
MI: Rohit Sharma for his captaincy and batting prowess, Suryakumar Yadav for his 360° batting, Jasprit Bumrah for his wicket-taking abilities. Consider Ishan Kishan for his explosive opening.
The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali ranks among India's quickest. It offers additional bounce that pacers relish.
In the evening, the temperature will be around 28 degrees, but the real feel will be 26 degrees. The humidity in Mohali will be around 30 per cent. There is no chance of rain.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 62 per cent chance that MI will beat Punjab in their seventh match.