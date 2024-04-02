Today's IPL Match: RCB vs LSG; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau

After a string of losses, RCB will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win at home.

The new IPL franchise, LSG, will look to build on their opening win and create an upset against a formidable RCB side.

Historically, the Chinnaswamy Stadium has favored batsmen with its flat track and small boundaries. Expect a high-scoring encounter.

Fantasy Pointers

RCB: Virat Kohli, the batting maestro, and Glenn Maxwell, the all-rounder, are valuable picks. Mohammed Siraj's pace attack could be crucial.

LSG: KL Rahul, the captain and explosive opener, is a must-have. Marcus Stoinis, the all-rounder, offers batting and bowling contributions. Keep an eye on Ravi Bishnoi's spin (if he plays).

The Verdict: An Explosive Battle on the Cards!

With both teams boasting strong batting lineups, the match promises to be a run-fest. The team that handles pressure better in the bowling department and executes their plans efficiently will emerge victorious.

