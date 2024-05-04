Today's IPL Match: RCV vs GT; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
RCB, having won 3 out of their 10 matches, are at number 10 on the points table at the moment. GT have won 4 of their 10 matches and are 8 on the points table.
Bengaluru and Gujarat have played 4 IPL matches against each other so far. RCB have won 2, and GT have won 2 of these contests.
RCB: Virat Kohli for his experience and batting prowess, Glenn Maxwell for his all-rounding abilities and his spin could be a game-changer on this pitch.
GT: Shubman Gill for his consistent opening knocks, David Miller for his big-hitting potential, Rashid Khan for his wicket-taking leg-spin.
It’s a batter-friendly pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Its quick outfield and short boundaries help teams score a lot of runs.
In the evening, the temperature will be around 27 C in Bengaluru. The humidity will be around 34%. While there will be some cloud cover, there is no chance of rain.
According to Google’s win probability, Bengaluru have a 54% chance of beating GT in their 11th match