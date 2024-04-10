Today's IPL Match: RR vs GT; who’ll win the match?

Pratidin Bureau
Rajasthan and Gujarat have played 5 IPL matches so far. RR have won only 1 of those and GT 4.
RR: Jos Buttler for his destructive batting at the top, Yuzvendra Chahal for his wicket-taking abilities, Trent Boult for his swing bowling.
GT: Shubman Gill for his opening heroics, Rashid Khan for his spin magic, Mohit Sharma for his express pace.
The Jaipur pitch helps bowlers. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is big, and it is rare to have high scores here. Teams often bowl first to use the early advantage for fast bowlers. Spinners also play a key role later as the boundaries are big.
The temperature will be around 35 degrees in Jaipur when the match starts. It will cool down to 30 degrees (real feel 28 degrees) by the end of the match. There is no chance of rain and the humidity won’t breach 14%. The air quality will remain unhealthy, as per AccuWeather.
As per Google’s win probability, there is a 56% chance that RR will beat Gujarat in their fifth match and continue to rule the points table.