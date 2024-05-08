Today's IPL Match: SRH vs LSG; who’ll win the match?

SRH, having won 6 out of 11 matches, are in the 4th position on the points table. On the other hand LSG have won 6 of their 11 matches and are in the 5th position on the points table.

Hyderabad and Lucknow have played 3 IPL matches against each other so far. LSG have won all 3 as Hyderabad are yet to win any game against their North Indian rivals.

SRH Batsmen: Travis Head for his explosive opening knocks, Heinrich Klaasen for his big-hitting prowess.

SRH Bowlers: T Natarajan for his express pace, Pat Cummins for his experience and captaincy

LSG Batsmen: KL Rahul for his consistent opening performance, Marcus Stoinis for his explosive batting.

LSG Bowlers: Yash Thakur for his express pace, Ravi Bishnoi for his wicket-taking spin.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad helps batters. It offers flat and hard tracks with even bounce.

In the evening, a thunderstorm is expected in spots. There is a 40 per cent chance of rain. The temperature will be around 28 degrees in Hyderabad. The real feel will be 27 degrees. The humidity will be around 62 per cent.

As per Google’s win probability, there is a 55 per cent chance that Hyderabad will beat Lucknow in their 12th match.

