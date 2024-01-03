Top 10 America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Pratidin Bureau

1. Diane Hendricks

Building supply queen, reigns supreme with $15 billion, constructed from her company ABC Supply.

Diane Hendricks | Image: Google

2. Judy Love & family

Gas station empire heiress, controls $10.2 billion, inherited and expanded from her father's foresight.

Judy Love & family | Image: Google

3. Judy Faulkner

Healthcare software pioneer, commands $7.4 billion, revolutionized patient care with Epic Systems.

Judy Faulkner | Image: Google

4. Lynda Resnick

Agriculture magnate, harvests $5.3 billion, built a food empire with Wonderful Pistachios and almonds.

Lynda Resnick | Image: Google

5. Thai Lee

IT powerhouse, commands $4.8 billion, weaves digital magic with SHI International.

Thai Lee | Image: Google

6. Johnelle Hunt

Trucking titan, navigates $4.4 billion, inherited J.B. Hunt Transport and steered it to new heights.

Johnelle Hunt | Image: Google

7. Gail Miller

Car dealership dynamo, drives $4.2 billion, inherited and expanded the Utah-based Larry H. Miller Group.

Gail Miller | Image: Google

8. Marian Ilitch

Little Caesars pizza queen, bakes $4 billion, built her empire from a single store to a global chain.

Marian Ilitch | Image: Google

9. Elizabeth Uihlein

Packaging materials heiress, inherits $3.7 billion, expanded her family's Uline empire.

Elizabeth Uihlein | Image: Google

10. Peggy Cherng

Panda Express empress, cooks up $3.1 billion, co-founded the iconic fast-food chain with her husband.

Peggy Cherng | Image: Google