Top 10 America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Pratidin Bureau
Building supply queen, reigns supreme with $15 billion, constructed from her company ABC Supply.
Gas station empire heiress, controls $10.2 billion, inherited and expanded from her father's foresight.
Healthcare software pioneer, commands $7.4 billion, revolutionized patient care with Epic Systems.
Agriculture magnate, harvests $5.3 billion, built a food empire with Wonderful Pistachios and almonds.
IT powerhouse, commands $4.8 billion, weaves digital magic with SHI International.
Trucking titan, navigates $4.4 billion, inherited J.B. Hunt Transport and steered it to new heights.
Car dealership dynamo, drives $4.2 billion, inherited and expanded the Utah-based Larry H. Miller Group.
Little Caesars pizza queen, bakes $4 billion, built her empire from a single store to a global chain.
Packaging materials heiress, inherits $3.7 billion, expanded her family's Uline empire.
Panda Express empress, cooks up $3.1 billion, co-founded the iconic fast-food chain with her husband.