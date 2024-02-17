Top 10 animals that live the longest

Pratidin Bureau

1. Ocean Quahog (Arctica islandica)

This deep-sea clam holds the record for the longest-living animal ever documented, with a specimen estimated to be 507 years old!

Ocean Quahog | Image: Google

2. Greenland Shark (Somniosus microcephalus)

These Arctic predators can live for 200-500 years, making them the longest-living vertebrate.

Greenland Shark | Image: Google

3. Bowhead Whale (Balaena mysticetus)

These majestic creatures can live for over 200 years, with some estimates suggesting they may even reach 272 years old.

Bowhead Whale | Image: Google

4. Tuatara (Sphenodon punctatus)

These New Zealand reptiles can live for over 100 years, with some exceeding 200 years!

Tuatara | Image: Google

5. Red Sea Urchin (Strongylocentrotus franciscanus)

These spiny echinoderms can live for over 200 years, with some estimates suggesting they may even reach 300 years old.

Red Sea Urchin | Image: Google

6. Rockfish (Sebastes spp.)

Several species of rockfish, like the Rougheye Rockfish, can live for over 200 years, with some exceeding 300 years!

Rockfish | Image: Google

7. Giant Tortoise (Geochelone spp.)

These Galapagos and Seychelles giants can live for over 100 years, with some individuals exceeding 200 years!

Giant Tortoise | Image: Google

8. Koi Carp (Cyprinus carpio)

These ornamental fish can live for over 200 years, with some documented examples reaching 226 years!

Koi Carp | Image: Google

9. Macaw (Ara spp.)

These colorful parrots can live for over 50 years, with some exceeding 100 years!

Macaw | Image: Google

10. African Elephant (Loxodonta africana)

These majestic mammals can live for over 70 years, with some individuals exceeding 100 years!

African Elephant | Image: Google