Top 10 animals that live the longest

Pratidin Bureau
This deep-sea clam holds the record for the longest-living animal ever documented, with a specimen estimated to be 507 years old!
These Arctic predators can live for 200-500 years, making them the longest-living vertebrate.
These majestic creatures can live for over 200 years, with some estimates suggesting they may even reach 272 years old.
These New Zealand reptiles can live for over 100 years, with some exceeding 200 years!
These spiny echinoderms can live for over 200 years, with some estimates suggesting they may even reach 300 years old.
Several species of rockfish, like the Rougheye Rockfish, can live for over 200 years, with some exceeding 300 years!
These Galapagos and Seychelles giants can live for over 100 years, with some individuals exceeding 200 years!
These ornamental fish can live for over 200 years, with some documented examples reaching 226 years!
These colorful parrots can live for over 50 years, with some exceeding 100 years!
These majestic mammals can live for over 70 years, with some individuals exceeding 100 years!