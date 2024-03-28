Top 10 Anime Movies of all time

Pratidin Bureau
Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this film follows the story of a young girl who finds herself trapped in a mysterious world of spirits and must navigate her way through to save her parents.
Directed by Katsuhiro Otomo, this groundbreaking cyberpunk film is set in a dystopian future Tokyo and follows the story of Kaneda and Tetsuo, members of a biker gang, as they become involved in a government project with dangerous consequences.
Directed by Mamoru Oshii, this cyberpunk classic explores themes of identity and consciousness in a futuristic world where humans can augment their bodies with cybernetic enhancements.
Another masterpiece from Hayao Miyazaki, this heartwarming film tells the story of two young sisters who encounter friendly forest spirits, including the iconic Totoro, while adjusting to life in the countryside.
Directed by Isao Takahata, this emotionally powerful film follows the story of two siblings struggling to survive in Japan during World War II.
Directed by Makoto Shinkai, this visually stunning film revolves around a teenage boy and girl who mysteriously swap bodies and try to unravel the connection between them.
Another masterpiece from Hayao Miyazaki, this epic fantasy film explores the conflict between industrialization and nature in ancient Japan.
Directed by Satoshi Kon, this psychological thriller follows the story of a former pop idol who becomes the target of a stalker as she tries to transition into acting.
Also directed by Satoshi Kon, this mind-bending film follows a group of scientists who use a device that allows them to enter and manipulate people's dreams, leading to dangerous consequences.
Directed by Isao Takahata, this visually stunning film is based on a Japanese folktale and tells the story of a bamboo cutter who discovers a tiny princess inside a bamboo stalk.