Top 10 Anime Series Of All Time

Pratidin Bureau
A gripping tale of two brothers on a journey to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment.
A psychological thriller about a high school student who gains the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in a mysterious notebook.
Set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans, this series follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends as they fight to survive and uncover the truth about their world.
Follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and leader of his village.
Follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece.
A sci-fi thriller about a group of friends who accidentally invent a time machine and become embroiled in a conspiracy that threatens the fabric of reality.
Set in a futuristic world where bounty hunters, known as "cowboys," roam the galaxy in search of criminals.
A mecha series that follows a group of teenagers piloting giant robots to protect Earth from mysterious beings known as Angels.
Follows the journey of Gon Freecss as he becomes a Hunter in search of his missing father.
A critically acclaimed film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away tells the story of a young girl who discovers a mysterious world of spirits and must find a way to save her parents and return home.