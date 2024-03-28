Top 10 Anime Series Of All Time

Pratidin Bureau

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

A gripping tale of two brothers on a journey to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical experiment.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Death Note

A psychological thriller about a high school student who gains the power to kill anyone whose name he writes in a mysterious notebook.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Attack on Titan

Set in a world where humanity is on the brink of extinction due to giant humanoid creatures known as Titans, this series follows the story of Eren Yeager and his friends as they fight to survive and uncover the truth about their world.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Naruto/Naruto Shippuden

Follows the journey of Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja with dreams of becoming the strongest ninja and leader of his village.

Anime Series | Image: Google

One Piece

Follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they search for the legendary treasure known as One Piece.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Steins;Gate

A sci-fi thriller about a group of friends who accidentally invent a time machine and become embroiled in a conspiracy that threatens the fabric of reality.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Cowboy Bebop

Set in a futuristic world where bounty hunters, known as "cowboys," roam the galaxy in search of criminals.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Neon Genesis Evangelion

A mecha series that follows a group of teenagers piloting giant robots to protect Earth from mysterious beings known as Angels.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Hunter x Hunter

Follows the journey of Gon Freecss as he becomes a Hunter in search of his missing father.

Anime Series | Image: Google

Spirited Away

A critically acclaimed film directed by Hayao Miyazaki, Spirited Away tells the story of a young girl who discovers a mysterious world of spirits and must find a way to save her parents and return home.