Top 10 Best Movies of Amy Adams

Pratidin Bureau
Adams stars as a linguist who is recruited by the military to help communicate with aliens who have landed on Earth
Adams plays a woman who falls in love with an artificial intelligence operating system.
Adams stars as a con artist who works with a group of other scammers to pull off a series of heists.
Adams plays the girlfriend of a professional boxer who is struggling with addiction.
Adams stars as a young woman who moves to a small town and becomes involved with the lives of its inhabitants.
Adams stars as a teacher who helps a group of Muppets put on a show to save their theater.
Adams stars as a princess from an animated Disney movie who is transported to the real world.
Adams plays a nurse who is one of the few people to catch the attention of Frank Abagnale Jr.
Adams stars as a nun who suspects a priest of child abuse.
Adams plays a woman who helps a Texas congressman secretly fund the mujahideen during the Soviet-Afghan War.